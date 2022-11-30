FBI Special Agents seen at a North Knoxville townhome on Wednesday. Nov. 30. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — FBI special agents were in North Knoxville Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

FBI investigators were seen entering a townhome on Colt Drive in North Knoxville Wednesday morning. Their clothing identified them as a part of the FBI Evidence Response Team.

“FBI special agents are conducting law enforcement activity in accordance with a court order,” said Darrell DeBusk, a public information officer for the FBI Knoxville Field Office. “No additional details will be given at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.”