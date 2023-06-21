KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation held a training for officers and law enforcement officials across East Tennessee to discuss community threats.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joel Feaster spoke with WATE, explaining how the meeting was part of a nationwide FBI effort to compile information on best practices and find ways to group law enforcement, school officials and mental health experts in front of potential threats, like school shootings and any other mass casualty incident.

The goal was to discuss options so that when those involved in the training hear about a threat, they already know who to contact across the region and are able to work together to mitigate that threat, Feaster said.

“Whenever we have mass casualty incidents, school shootings or church shootings, incidents like this around the country, what we’ve learned is that there were red flags presented, and whether a law enforcement agency knew about it or not is kind of irrelevant,” Feaster said. “There were red flags and that’s really what this conversation is covering is identifying those red flags and then working as law enforcement to mitigate that threat.”

Feaster explained that while the red flags might not be visible to law enforcement before a bad situation happens, they are more likely to be visible to those close to the individual who could later pose a threat, such as their family, friends, teachers, community members or church members. During the event, a speaker pointed out the red flags to watch out for:

Attempting to radicalize others into violence

Changing vocabulary and behavior to reflect a hardened point of view

Isolating oneself from family and peers

Seeking privacy

Experiencing significant personal loss or humiliation – either real or perceived

Producing, promoting or extensively consuming violent extremist content

A fascination with previous active shootings or mass attacks.

Feaster added that at this stage, it is important for anyone who sees something to say something so officials can get involved as early as possible to stop the threat.

The speaker mentioned that the increase in threats of mass casualty incidents being seen alongside potential attackers is not overt. Instead, they are able to keep intentions hidden from law enforcement and even close relatives and friends using the internet, where they are able to go online and be radicalized and inspired by like-minded individuals, the speaker said.