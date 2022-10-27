KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, executive officer of the 134th Air Refueling Wing based in Knoxville, said that the F-35 jets held a practice run Thursday ahead of their pregame flyover for Saturday’s game at Neyland Stadium between Tennessee and Kentucky.

There will be no more practice runs ahead of Saturday’s game.

The F-35’s are from the U.S. Air Force’s 33rd Fighter Wing at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida.

Tennessee will be facing Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The F-35s are set to fly over the stadium prior to the game at the conclusion of the national anthem. Weather for the game includes a slight chance for showers.