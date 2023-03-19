KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews worked on a fire at an upstairs beauty salon in North Knoxville on Saturday.
According to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks, Knox County Emergency Communications Center received a call from an Uber driver who saw smoke coming from a building on N. Central Street.
Wilbanks said the fire was discovered on the second floor where the Eternal Beauty Salon was located. Firefighters were able to access the room and extinguish the fire.
The building’s second floor suffered moderate fire, smoke and water damage. The first floor, where the Benefield Richters is located, has suffered significant water damage.
No injuries were reported, according to Wilbanks.