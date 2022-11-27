KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire damaged the inside of a West Knox County home Saturday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell.

Crews responded to a fire on the 11000 block of Woody Drive around 9:20 a.m. Saturday. According to Bagwell, when the crews arrived, the fire was burning from a window in the right corner.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire but the home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage. In the pictures, the home is shown with a large hole where the fire spread inside the room.

Bagwell said the initial dispatch information reported that a child still might be inside. However, crews found that everyone in the residence was safe and accounted for.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.