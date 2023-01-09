KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department.

In a photo posted by Knoxville Fire on social media around 4:57 p.m., there is a fire that seems to have burned through the side of a home on Inskip Road. Smoke looks to be coming from one side of the building.

(Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department)

Crews are also seen trying to put out the fire.

“Operations are defensive at this time,” Knoxville Fire said in a Twitter post.

The fire was out around 5:00 p.m. according to Knoxville Fire.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated once we get more information about the fire.