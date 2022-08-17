POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at a Powell fast food restaurant Wednesday, Aug. 17.

A Steak N’ Shake restaurant was one fire on 500 East Emory Road in Powell. KFD responded and was able to extinguish the fire.

The fire seemed to burn a small part of the wall that was next to the entrance of Steak N’ Shake.

According to KFD, the building sustained minor damage.

KFD is investigating the fire incident.