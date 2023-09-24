KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The southbound lanes of Governor John Sevier Highway were blocked as firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO reported that deputies were on the scene of the fire in the 2550 block of East Governor John Sevier Highway and the lane closure was expected to be in effect for a couple of hours at 6:15 p.m.

Motorists were asked to use alternative routes as the Knox County Fire Investigation Unit investigated what caused the fire.

Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire around 4:30 p.m. where they found a commercial property used for storage with heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure.

The scene of a fire off of Governor John Sevier Highway. (WATE)

The scene of a fire off of Governor John Sevier Highway. (WATE)

Firefighters initially entered the structure to try to find the fire, but were forced to evacuate and battle the flames from the outside because of “excessive hoarding conditions,” Rural Metro said.

The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, but Rural Metro echoed KCSO in saying that the highway would be closed at the address for an extended period.

While fighting the blaze, Rural Metro said there were issues with motorists driving over supply houses. Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said drivers should remember to never drive over fire hoses.