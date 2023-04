KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A vehicle fire spreads to a home in West Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 4600 block of Lonas Road after reports of a fire. They found that the fire started from the vehicle then spread to the home.

The residents were not at the home during the fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said investigators are looking into the fire.