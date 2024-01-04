KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month kicks off, firefighters in the Knoxville area are grateful for the recognition they are receiving.

According to data from the Knoxville Fire Department, firefighters have a nine percent higher risk of being diagnosed and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer than the average person.

Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month was enacted in January 2021, something Knoxville Firefighters Association President Larry McAfee said that he is extremely grateful for.

“Before then, it was just us having to go out to our legislators and talking to them about bringing awareness on our own,” McAfee told WATE.

Those discussions paid off, as they are now recognized for the risks they face daily while on the job.

“A firefighter is an inherently dangerous job and smoke is a part of it and it’s toxic,” McAfee said. “We have all kinds of carcinogens inside of smoke that you breathe in and it causes different types of cancers.”

The discussions also brought about added benefits for firefighters in the state.

“Luckily, the state of Tennessee has recognized those dangers do exist and we have presumptives included to where we have some protection,” McAfee said.

Even with the dangers he faces daily, McAfee said that he would not trade his job for any other career.

“I love going out there and helping others, putting a smile on their face,” McAfee said. “Normally when people call us, it’s the worst time in their life and so we’re able to help them and put a smile on their face during those times, it’s awesome.”