KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Knox County on Tuesday, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The fire department said crews responded to the fire on the 9200 block of Old Maynardville Pike around 10:30 a.m.

All occupants of the home were able to get out safely after being alerted by a neighbor who noticed smoke and flames in the garage area of the house, Rural Metro said. Although firefighters tried to stop the flames, the fire reached the attic and was spreading through the home.

(Rural Metro Fire)

One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, Rural Metro said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Unit.