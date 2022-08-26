KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department, Station 7 received a special call Friday morning.

KFD shared a picture of the paramedics, Senior Firefighters Daniel Rice and Josh Lewelling, who had the privilege of assisting with the child’s birth. The child was born at 8:52 a.m., Friday, August 26.

The pair shared that they were just doing their job when a “run of the mill” call ended with them helping with the delivery of a new life.

“We don’t really do the delivery, You know, mom really does the delivery. We are just there to assist and make sure that hopefully everybody is stable. So, we’re just there to help stabilize the patients,” Rice said.

Pictured: Left, Lewelling, center, the baby, right Rice. (KFD)

“Our main priority, ends up a lot of times making sure that the baby is okay. Childbirth is a natural thing, we aren’t really doing anything besides catching, at least it don’t feel like it,” Lewelling said.

The pair have separately helped with the delivery of 13 babies.

Both the mother and child are doing great, KFD said in a Facebook post.

Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks shared with WATE that the picture shared by KFD was taken with permission from the parents.