KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An apartment fire in West Knoxville early Friday morning has displaced four people, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Assistant Chief and communications officer Mark Wilbanks said that at 3:16 a.m. Friday, Knox County E-911 Center received a report of a fire at the Woodview Terrace Apartments on Woodview Lane. The caller, a girlfriend of an apartment resident, said she had returned home and found the apartment on fire.

Arriving KFD crews found what Wilbanks described as a “significant fire” in one apartment unit and they were able to work quickly to achieve “a knockdown of the fire” by 3:30 a.m. By 4:05 a.m. KFD tweeted that the fire was out.

An investigation is underway in West Knoxville after an early Friday morning apartment fire. (Photo: KFD)

“Several residents of the complex attempted to extinguish the fire before the fire department’s arrival but could not stop the fire’s progression,” Wilbanks stated in a news release. “The person who reported the fire to 911 also pulled a fire alarm pull station outside of the apartment, alerting other building occupants to the fire.”

The apartment unit had been unoccupied at the time of the fire. The unit sustained heavy fire damage, while the unit below it sustained water damage and other units sustained smoke damage.

KFD Fire Investigations Unit is investigating the fire to determine a cause. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is assisting the four people displaced by the incident.