KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters with Knoxville Fire Department recused a boy who fell down a cliff in the Urban Wilderness Thursday, according to KFD.

Crews were called to the Keyhole Trail in the Urban Wilderness for a reported fall injury, according to a Facebook Post shared Thursday.

Just before 11:45, firefighters rescued the 11-year-old boy who had fallen down the cliff.

(Knoxville Fire Department) (Knoxville Fire Department)

According to the fire department, the boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Knoxville Fire Department said the boy was climbing on some damp rocks on the trail when he slipped.