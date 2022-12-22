The fire department shared that Ruthmoor Drive and Mynatt Drive were blocked with fire equipment. (WATE Staff)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Halls Thursday morning according to a tweet from Rural Metro Fire.

According to the tweet that was posted at 10:15 a.m., the house fire was on Rothmoor Drive.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Ruthmoor Drive Thursday morning. (WATE Staff)

The fire department shared that Ruthmoor Drive and Mynatt Drive were blocked with fire equipment. (WATE Staff)

(WATE Staff)

The fire department said that both Rothmoor Drive and Mynatt Road were blocked with fire equipment.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

A map view of the area shows Thomas Hall Cemetery nearby, and the community of homes on Rothmoor and the surrounding streets sits between the Murphy Hills and Greenwood Forrest communities.