KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Halls Thursday morning according to a tweet from Rural Metro Fire.
According to the tweet that was posted at 10:15 a.m., the house fire was on Rothmoor Drive.
The fire department said that both Rothmoor Drive and Mynatt Road were blocked with fire equipment.
A map view of the area shows Thomas Hall Cemetery nearby, and the community of homes on Rothmoor and the surrounding streets sits between the Murphy Hills and Greenwood Forrest communities.