MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in East Knox County Thursday evening.

Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the home located on the 8500 block of Foust Drive, near Rutledge Pike. Rural Metro says that all occupants of the house were safely located outside when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross will be assisting the occupants according to the Rural Metro release.

October 9-15 is National Fire Prevention Week. A free tool is available through the National Fire Prevention Agency to map out escape routes for your home. The agency has a tips and directions to help make sure everyone in the household is ready to use escape plan before a house fire happens.