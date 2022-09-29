KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters responded to a house fire near Middlebrook Pike according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

On Thursday, around 12:50 p.m., KFD shared on Twitter that they were on the scene of a house fire. The initial call for the fire came at 12:32 p.m., reporting a house filling with smoke, and flames in the crawlspace underneath the home, KFD said. The fire was located in the 5400 block of Lonas Road near Kirby Drive according to KFD.

KFD reports that the caller said that everyone was getting out of the home.

When firefighters arrived, they worked to get into the crawl space to battle the flames, but because of the location of the fire, they had to cut a hole in the floor of the first floor to reach the blaze.

KFD said that both occupants of the home, a man and woman, as well as several cats, were able to exit the home unharmed, and no injuries were reported. KFD posted an update to twitter around 3 p.m. pm Thursday that the fire was out with minor damages to the structure.

Investigators with KFD are working to determine the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting.

In total, two engine companies, one squad company, a ladder company, a hazmat company, two battalion chiefs, and 15 members of the fire department were on the scene.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.