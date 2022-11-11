KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters with Rural Metro responded to a structure fire Friday morning that resulted in wood working shop being a total loss.

Around 10:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire on the 4400 block of Falcon Ridge Way in Powell. They say that when they arrived, they found the large outbuilding that was used as a wood working shop fully engulfed in flames.

The property owner was safely inside their home when the fire was first noticed, Rural Metro said. While the outbuilding was a total loss, firefighters say the nearby homes were not affected.

“It’s that time of year! Time to make sure those smoke detectors are working properly and have fresh batteries. If you need a smoke detector, please visit our APP and simply complete the form on the Knox County page and we’ll bring them out, and even install them,” Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire said.