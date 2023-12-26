KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Rural Metro Fire responded to several house fires over the holiday weekend.

According to both fire departments, a handful of these house fires were caused by chimney fires.

This includes a fire on Christmas day at a home on Keswick Road in the Broadacres subdivision of Powell. Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said while everyone evacuated safely, and no one was injured, the home suffered significant damage as the fire burned through the attic space.

“Those chimneys and fireplaces themselves, the inserts, need to be inspected and cleaned on an annual basis if you’re going to burn wood in them,” he said. “If you’re going to use gas logs, they need to be cleaned as well, because, with gas logs, anything in your house can create or have dust build up. If you have pets running around, you have pet hair, all these things can get on a gas log. When you start it up, now you happen to introduce something that’s flammable to direct flame contact. So, they need to be cleaned on an annual basis.”

A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said they’ve responded to five fires in the last four days, two of which were on Christmas day.

The first fire was on Pickett Avenue and was contained to one bedroom. Several people were in the home at the time, and all were evacuated safely.

The second fire was at a North Broadway apartment complex. The fire was confined to just one apartment unit on the second floor. All the people and pets, except one cat were able to get out safely.

Firefighter Tim Woods said both of these fires are a reminder to check to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home.

“We’ve noticed some of the fires, there have not been working smoke detectors in the home and it’s really important to have a working smoke detector that’s less then ten years old, and testing your detector at least every month making sure that the batteries are good,” Woods explained.

Woods added that it’s not uncommon for calls to increase during this time of year.

“People are home more, we’re cooking more, just the activity is a lot higher,” he said.

He said that many of the fires are cooking or fireplace-related.

“A lot of people are using their fireplaces this time of year. So, it’s really important to have your chimney inspected really annually,” stated Woods.

Bagwell said they’ve seen the same issues.

“I can say that ours have been more than likely related to chimney fires and we’re going to get cold again in a couple of days,” he said “So now you’re going to see more space heaters come out.”

Both Bagwell and Woods said with the hustle and bustle of the holidays, remember to not leave your fireplace, space heaters, or candles unattended. If you have a live Christmas tree, remember to keep it watered.

“Fires are going to happen, we know that, but this time of year is hard because you got Christmas packages, it’s the holiday, nobody wants to have a fire or a medical emergency, death in the family this time of year,” Bagwell said.

Woods added, “This time of year, it’s really unfortunate. You know, people spend money on Christmas and holidays and so you go in and it’s just the devastation of seeing a Christmas tree with presents and then houses burn, it’s kind of a sad situation altogether.”

The American Red Cross is helping those who have been affected by these fires.