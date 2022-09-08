KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Knoxville to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.

On September 12, Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona kick off the tour in Knoxville. The bus tour is meant to showcase ways school communities can help students recover and thrive, including using “historic resources for schools provided by the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan,” according to the Office of the First Lady.

Biden and Cardona also plan to highlight the ways states and districts are recruiting and preparing educators for the classroom.

“It’s a great feeling to see yellow school buses drive around our communities with excited children who are ready to thrive in this new school year. I am thrilled to be traveling across the eastern states and highlighting innovative ways local, state, and federal efforts are helping students recover and succeed in and out of the classroom,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “This year will be one of the most important ever, as we not only work to catch students up, but put them in a position to do even better than where they were before March 2020.”

The First Lady will also join Cardona for the next stop on the tour in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Road to Success Bus Tour will feature stops in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

In 2020, Second Lady Karen Pence visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park and spoke about the mental health benefits of the outdoors during mental health awareness month.