KNOX CO., Tenn. (WATE) — First responders helped a person trapped in a vehicle after it flipped on Norris Freeway in Knox County according to Rural Metro Fire Department.

On Friday, around 2 p.m., Rural Metro responded to a single-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway near Miller Road according to a release. This is north of Heiskell and Halls Crossroads. They say that the vehicle had flipped over and was off the road, trapping one person in the car.

Crews were able to free the person by stabilizing and cutting away the car according to Rural Metro. The fire department added that crews also help a Lifestar helicopter land so that it could take the person to the trauma center.

(Rural Metro Fire Department)

“Great work by all of your emergency responders to get this person to the trauma center. KCSO, AMR, and Rural Metro Fire working together for you!” said Jeff Bagwell, Spokesperson for Rural Metro Fire.