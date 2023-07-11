KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department is asking the public to use caution while driving after an upsurge of first responders-related traffic incidents.

According to the fire department, the first responders were involved in three crashes this summer while responding to emergency calls. KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks says that no one was hurt.

(Courtesy of the Knoxville Fire Department)

“The potential for serious injury or death to a first responder or driver of the vehicles involved is very real,” according to the news release from Wilbanks.

In order to keep everyone safe, including the first responders, Tennessee’s Move Over Law enforces drivers to move over into the adjacent lane of traffic or slow down for emergency vehicles. In 2011, the law expanded to include utility service equipment in the list of vehicles for which motorists are required to either slow down or move over.

“The upsurge in KFD accidents is concerning, given the high cost of equipment damage and the possibility that a firefighter or police officer could be seriously injured or killed while working on an emergency scene on the highway,” the news release states.