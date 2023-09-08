KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five people are facing charges after the Knoxville Police Department conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Minnesota Avenue on Thursday.

According to a release from KPD, Organized Crime Unit detectives executed the search warrant on September 7. Allan Brown, Quentin McClain, Karen Davis, Michael Frances Garcia and Adrian Thomas were arrested following the search and are all facing a range of drug-related charges.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation stemming from a suspected overdose death in June 2023. KPD said that additional overdose deaths are suspected of being connected to the Minnesota Avenue home.

The Drug-Related Death Task Force is handling the ongoing investigation.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of 45 grams of crack cocaine, as well as heroin and methamphetamine.

In addition, six firearms were seized including an AR-style pistol. This pistol was reportedly stolen during a Knox County home burglary.

The charges of the five arrested can be seen below. KPD added that additional charges are pending as the overdose death investigation remains ongoing.

Allan Brown, 47 of Knoxville Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule I Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Meth; Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon; Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Purposes; Possession of a Weapon with Intent to Go Armed; and Theft of a Firearm

Quentin McClain,57, of Knoxville Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule I Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Meth

Karen Davis, 55, of Knoxville Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule I Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Meth

Michael Frances Garcia, 53, of Knoxville Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule I Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II Drugs

Adrian Thomas, 39, of Maryville Outstanding Warrant for Probation Violation and Identity Theft



The Knoxville Police Department Special Operations Squad, Community Engagement Response Team and West District Field Operations personnel assisted in the search.