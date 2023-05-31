KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five people have been injured in a three-car crash on West Emory Road in Knox County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Some of the people involved in the crash were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. One of the drivers went with their family to Fort Sanders.

They all have non-life-threatening injuries, according to THP.

It is unknown what caused the crash. THP is currently investigating.