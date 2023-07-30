KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A five-year-old in Powell has raised more than $600 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

When Willow Gast asked her dad if she could have a lemonade stand, she had no idea the impact she would make.

“It’s really sweet that we’re going to give the money to them, and that’s why we’re doing it,” Willow Gast said.

She has held four lemonade stands in the month of July, and every penny will be going towards the hospital. She held her last stand outside of Fountain City Nutrition Saturday afternoon.

“They don’t have to pay the money from their parents, because the doctors help them really much,” she said.

Two weeks after her dad built her a stand, her mom found out about St. Jude’s Lemonade Stand Facebook Challenge.

“We signed her up, and all the money’s ended up being toward St. Jude’s, we originally had a $250 goal and we beat that the first week,” said her mom, Stephanie Michel.

Willow Gast at one of her lemonade stands. (Courtesy of Stephanie Michel.)

Willow Gast at one of her lemonade stands. (Courtesy of Stephanie Michel.)

Willow Gast at one of her lemonade stands.

Her parents said the lemonade stand brought her imagination to life.

“She does a lot of pretend play, so that’s how it originated, she makes us a lot of tea, we have a lot of tea parties. We have a lot of store time we go and buy stuff from her store, so that’s where the lemonade stand came from, a lot of pretend play from her age group, and it turned into a permanent memory for her,” Michel said.

After two friends of her parents lost children who were treated at St. Jude’s, they wanted her to learn the value of giving back.

“To pay it forward and help others,” said her dad, Adam Gast.

What started as a fun activity, turned into much more.

“I like doing it because it’s really fun making the lemonade,” Willow Gast said.

The money she raised contributed to more than $300,000 being raised nationwide through the challenge.