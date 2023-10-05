KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flags over the Tennessee State Capitol will be flying at half-staff on Friday in honor of Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely.

On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee announced that the flags will be at half-staff and shared his respect to the Blakely family.

“Every day, our men & women of law enforcement walk the thin line between order & chaos to keep Tennesseans safe. Deputy Blakely made the ultimate sacrifice, & we can never fully express our deep gratitude,” wrote Lee on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Blakely’s celebration of life is set for Friday at 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and Blakely will lie in state at Clear Springs Baptist Church starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced Monday evening that Blakely, 29, had died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Blakely graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy in November 2021. He was a graduate of Powell High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife Katarina and a 5-year-old son.