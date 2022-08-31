KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man from Florida last seen in Tuesday in Knoxville.

Harry Lebkuecher (KPD)

Harry Lebkuecher, 21, from Clermont, Florida was last seen on Tuesday morning around 7:30 at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive. Police said he is without his wallet, ID, or any other personal belongings.

Investigators believe he is likely on foot and walking west from where he was last seen, according to KPD. Lebkuecher is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.