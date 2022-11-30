KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City has given more than $157,000 to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society in support of the Medal of Honor Celebration.

The celebration was held in Knoxville in September. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 9, Food City hosted a fundraising campaign to benefit the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. Shoppers at all Food City locations had the chance to make a $1, $3 or $5 donation at the checkout. According to Food City, 100% of the funds collected benefited the Medal of Honor Celebration.

On Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m., a check for $157,610.75 was presented to the Deane Hill Food City in Knoxville. The total donation was made up of shoppers rounding up their orders and a $100,000 donation from Food City. Steven Smith, president and CEO of Food City, told WATE that it meant a lot for them to be able to support veterans in this way.

The society also presented Food City with an official picture of the Medal of Honor recipients that were in Knoxville.

Food City CEO presents check to a Congressional Medal of Honor Society representative. (WATE)

The Medal of Honor Celebration took place in Knoxville in from Sept. 6-10. This was the second time Knoxville hosted the celebration since 2014. The convention brings together the Medal of Honor recipients and their families. During the 2022 convention, the veterans visited several Knox County schools to speak with students, got a special tour of Cades Coves and more.

In addition to hosting the annual Medal of Honor Celebration, the society hosts educational and outreach events allowing veterans to share their stories with the community. The group also offers scholarship programs to children of medal of honor recipients and offers support to veterans and their families.

The Medal of Honor is the United State’s highest military honor. It is awarded to members of the armed forces who “distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty while engaged in an action against the enemy of the United States. Since its inception, just over 3,500 individuals have been awarded the medal. There are currently fewer than 70 living recipients.”