KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville will be one of the few cities in Tennessee that will have a burger-and-craft-beer franchise in the next wave of plans for expansion.

Ford’s Garage is planning to open five restaurants in Nashville and two to three across each of the Memphis and Knoxville metro areas. The brand first expanded through Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Texas. Now, it’s expanding through Tennessee.

According to the news release, each vintage — and prohibition era — garage-themed restaurant will occupy about 7,500 square feet of real estate and hire about 100 people.

“After two years of lockdowns and restrictions, consumers are back to going out with family and friends, and they’re looking for entertainment. They’re looking for some great food and great energy in a restaurant that is comfortable, unpretentious and unique to the casual dining space,” Ford’s Garage President Steve Shlemon said. “As it turns out, the Ford Motor Company’s rich history as one of America’s most important manufacturing companies also translates to a pretty cool dining experience. We’re excited to be bringing the Ford’s Garage experience to Tennessee.”

The restaurant will be sculpted to look like a 1920s service station and is filled to the brim with Ford memorabilia, including vintage vehicles, fixtures and gas pumps.

The restaurant will have a Model T or Model A car suspended above the center bar. The bar will be constructed with brick, colored wood and a hammered copper bar top.

Ford’s Garage will have American food like burgers with artisan buns with the restaurant’s logo. They will also serve meatloaf, chicken wings, tenders, onion rings and macaroni and cheese, including lighter foods like fresh salads, grilled chicken and seafood.

The bars will have 100 types of beer including 40 on draft. They will also serve wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks.

Servers will be dressed similarly to mechanics, blue shop towels will be used as napkins, and the bathroom sinks will be made from tires and fuel pump nozzles.

“With our Ford-inspired design cues and first-rate service and food, Ford’s Garage will offer something for everyone, from toddlers to grandparents,” Shlemon added. “Ford’s Garage is a fun place to visit, eat and take pictures.”

According to Vice President of Business Development and Franchise Relations Scott Estes, Ford’s Garage has proven itself a ‘turnkey’ operation that will be popular dining out choice in any neighborhood.

“We look forward to welcoming new franchise partners to the family and serving up our burgers with a side of automotive history,” he said.

Including a franchise fee of $70,000, the total investment to open a Ford’s Garage restaurant ranges from $1,461,800 to $6,353,000.