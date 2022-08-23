KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Experts at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of an unknown man they’re referring to as “Railroad Nick,” as the homeless community knew him. Investigators have been working for more than two years to learn the deceased man’s identity.

The body of “Railroad Nick” had been found on June 16, 2020 near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish Pike River Park in Knoxville. He was wearing a black jacket, brown pants, white socks and a string necklace with a black pendant. Investigators believe he was white and between 60-70 years of age.

(Photo via Knoxville Police Department)

A cause and manner of death were not immediately available.

The forensic center along with the Knoxville Police Department asks that anyone with information about the deceased man’s identity is asked to call the Center’s medicolegal death investigator line at 865-215-8010, or Lt. Morrow with the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7298.