KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department was able to get a house fire under control on Forest Avenue after flames were reported in several 911 calls Tuesday.

Crews arrived on the scene around 4:40 p.m. and the fire was going through roof with the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked to put out the flames from outside of the house as the heavy fire load made entering the building highly unsafe.

At 5:31 p.m., KFD shared that the fire was under control. Crews remained on the scene looking for hotspots. According to KFD, the building was vacant and the fire destroyed it, leaving it a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

According to KFD, UT students in the Fort Sanders area reported there was a smell of smoke in the area as early as noon on Tuesday.

Investigators with the fire department are working to determine a cause.