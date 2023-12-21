KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former financial administrative assistant, Charlotte McLawhorn, has been indicted by the Knox County Grand Jury on multiple charges of misappropriating Knox County Rescue funds.

An investigation conducted by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office allegedly revealed that McLawhorn used Knox County Rescue (KCR) credit cards to make personal purchases, including airline tickets, salon expenses, medical bills, vacation rentals, and retail shopping from September 2020 through April 2023, when she left KCR for another job.

The documents allege that she made purchases using three credit cards formerly assigned to other employees that had been turned over to her and her own issued KCR credit card. In addition, McLawhorn allegedly made personal purchases using KCR’s online Amazon account.

McLawhorn reportedly made 62 false entries in KCR’s accounting software to conceal her unauthorized purchases. For instance, the comptroller’s office claims she changed the description of a Vera Bradley purchase to “Quality Inn – Lodging” in the accounting software used to generate financial reports for county reimbursement.

Moreover, investigators said they identified other questionable credit card purchases totaling $9,325.29 and suspicious fuel purchases totaling $2,735.90 that lacked proper documentation. Documents state that it was difficult to determine whether the purchases benefited KCR.

As a result of the investigation, McLawhorn was indicted on theft of property over $10,000, Tennessee Computer Crimes Act violations over $10,000, forgery over $10,000, and fraudulent use of credit cards in December 2023.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower stated that McLawhorn’s case shows how one person should not be responsible for collecting, depositing, and disbursing funds, maintaining accounting records, and reviewing bank and credit card statements without oversight. This approach can lead to potential fraud, waste, and abuse.