KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty after being arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2022, according to court paperwork.

Sean McElyea pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 12, 2023. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $350 fine. In addition, the judgment explains that his driving privileges will be revoked for a year.

McElyea was arrested by the Knoxville Police Department in July 2022. Following the arrest, he was placed on paid administrative leave and an internal investigation into his arrest began, a spokesman said in 2022. He is now no longer employed by KCSO according to Sheriff Spangler.

McElyea began working for the sheriff’s office in September 2015. He was assigned to the KCSO’s juvenile transportation division.