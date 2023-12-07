KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County man was found guilty of 15 felony counts including aggravated stalking on Thursday.

Jomo Berry, 45, repeatedly shot at his ex-girlfriend while driving I-40 in December 2022, following her to a Casey’s gas station on Rutledge Pike. Fortunately, two employees at the store rushed to her aid.

Knox County resident Paige Turner and a coworker locked the woman in the back storage room while Berry proceeded to enter the store with a gun. All of it was caught on camera.

“If someone needs help, if you’re in that situation I’m sure someone would help,” Turner said. “Give back to the world of the good that they’ve gave you.”

Sentiments such as those are what drove Turner and her coworker to take action that night when the woman raced inside the store screaming for help.

“She was yelling,” Turner said. “She was like ‘he’s going to kill me’ so, didn’t know exactly what was going on at first, so my first instinct is we’ve got to go, like we got to do something now.”

Turner said that once the initial adrenaline rush wore off, she was left shaking at the thought of the situation.

“It was very nerve wracking because you don’t know how things will play out or end,” Turner said. “So it was rough.”

The surveillance footage showed Berry pulling up to the store and entering with a gun in his hand before leaving, stealing items from the woman’s car and fleeing to Texas.

District Attorney General Charme Allen praised the two employees’ bravery, but Turner said that she didn’t do it for any special recognition.

“I’m happy I could help somebody and be there,” Turner said. “It makes me feel like a good samaritan, like I’m doing things right.”

Turner’s overall message? Help those out in need, because you never know what the outcome will be.

“Don’t reflect bad on the world because karma’s going to come back around and get you good,” Turner said. “So, what goes around comes around.”

Berry has yet to be sentenced for his conviction. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 31.