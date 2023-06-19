KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville is riddled with Black history, including one Knoxville doctor who made his mark by helping everyone receive care despite their race.

Dr. Walter S. E. Hardy, Jr.’s family legacy dates back to the Civil War. According to the Knoxville Urban League, he was one of the first African-American physicians in Knoxville.

“I’m 61 and I probably knew Dr. Hardy until I was 6 years old. So there’s not much you remember of being a child up to 6 years old, but I just know he was a major influence and I know my mother probably had nowhere to go without Dr. Hardy,” said Anthony Long, a patient at Cherokee Health System’s East Knoxville Health Center.

Hardy opened the Hardy Professional Building in 1960. This was a physician’s office where Black men and women could practice medicine and patients could be seen by a doctor no matter their race.

“At that time the doctors that Black people could go to were very limited, and Dr. Hardy made sure that he was accessible whether you had the government support, whatever you needed to be able to go to a doctor, and get proper care,” Long explained.

Long and his sister were delivered by Hardy, who came from a long line of doctors and legislators.

Hardy’s grandfather was one of the first Black legislators in South Carolina after the Civil War.

Hardy decided to continue his family legacy by making a difference in his community of Knoxville before the Civil Rights Act was passed.

“It was a different time, a turbulent time where, you know, I still remember colored-only and white-only bathrooms and water fountains,” said Long.

Now the Hardy Professional Building is a part of East Knox Health Center. Cherokee Health System honored its history on Juneteenth by remembering Hardy’s legacy and the impact he made in East Tennessee.

Long still visits the same building when needed. It looks a little different than it did back in the 60s but providing care for everyone no matter their race is still the goal today.

“I’m just glad the community is coming together as a whole and we’re all able to just be friends, brothers, and sisters of the human race,” Long said. “It’s been a long time coming and I’m glad things are better now.”

The hospital sits right across from Dr. Walter Hardy Memorial Park. The park is a tribute to Hardy’s work and his family legacy. It also honors other Black physicians who served the Knoxville Community from 1869 to 1989.