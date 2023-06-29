KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The independent Tennessee governor candidate who was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site last year has had all charges dismissed in criminal court, according to court documents.

Charles Van Morgan, of Knoxville, was facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and intimidation of voters. However, all three charges were dismissed on June 26.

On Oct. 24, there were calls about someone causing a disturbance at a voting site in Chattanooga on River Terminal Road. The arrest report stated, “A man was screaming about politics, cursing, getting into people’s faces and harassing the voters.”

The Chattanooga Police Department identified Morgan as the person who allegedly caused the disturbance.

Police said he attempted to walk away which caused a struggle. He was eventually arrested and taken to Silverdale Jail.

Van Morgan was also a former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was fired in 2012 after driving past a fatal wreck.