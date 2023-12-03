KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) – Ten women ages 18 to 24 will move into the former parsonage next to Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church while they learn how to survive and succeed through faith-based training and support.

The former parsonage will be called the “Hope House,” a new ministry for young women without housing in Knoxville.

“There is a reason we have some many homeless here Knoxville… because a lot of people aren’t doing anything about it,” said Pastor Tim Jackson.

Jackson grew up facing homelessness himself and he is not the only person on the Hope House team who has.

“I did not have a strong home environment and identity from which to draw upon, didn’t have an education, I didn’t have job training, so I know what that looks like,” said Jackson. “We kind of understand what it means to give love, encouragement and support to homeless people… but also to help them find their identity and their purpose.”

Over the last three months they have taken the home that is usually dedicated to the pastor for living quarters and reimagined the space to help homeless women in Knoxville. Providing them a home, education, jobs, and stable lives.

“We know our county and city mayors know that homelessness is a huge issue here in Knoxville, almost 3,000 people homeless in the Knoxville community, 700 of those who are currently homeless in Knoxville are kids 18-24,” said Jackson. “We want to do our part as the United Methodist Church through Magnolia to meet that need, to give those young people a home, and hope, and a future.”

The creation of the Hope House has been a city-wide project, with the Church getting help from other churches, the Knoxville Community Action Committee, and Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation.

“We have received so much love, encouragement, and support to make this happen, I mean this is a labor of love across Knoxville,” said Jackson.

They hope their labor of love provides a safe space for the women who will be moving in this weel, and years to come.

“My hope and prayer is this is a place of peace for them… it won’t be easy, but it will be very good,” said Jackson

The House is part of a multi-stage plan, with phase one dedicated to giving young women in our community a healthy home. Phase two is to make a similar home for the young homeless men in our community, which they plan to open next December on the third floor of the church.

The Hope House asks for support wherever they can get it, either through volunteers for their multiple ministries, or financially. To find more information on the Hope House, you can view their Facebook page here.