KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Corryton woman who is known for helping others needs a little help of her own.

Cheryl Sutton is the founder of the Knox County Red Book of Resources, a Facebook group that gives people access to resources and assistance in and around the community.

Sutton has helped tens of thousands of people find resources they may not have otherwise been able to find. Now, she’s needing a bit of assistance of her own.

She is need of a new roof on her home. Her friends started a GoFundMe and called us to see if the community would help pitch in.

“It started in 2017 when I was working at the Health Department and Social Services and you get a lot of people just walking up saying can you help me find XYZ,” she said.

A little red binder turned into a whole lot of help to those in need.

“It feels good to help people and I have a lot of personal trauma and turmoil going on in my life, family with drug addictions, losing custody of grandkids, and just my disability, Sutton said. “and it was something to do to occupy my mind but it was rewarding because it was helping other people.”

Cheryl is no longer able to work and is living on disability.

She turned that little red binder into a Facebook group that has more than 5.4 thousand members.

“I look for everything, food pantries, clothes closets LGBTQ community, HIV help for people,” Sutton said. “I do stuff for children. Mentoring, ex-felons, housing, dental, medical, any type of thing that somebody in the community might want is what I seek out all the time.”

However, when it comes to her own needs, Cheryl hit a roadblock.

“Every room in my house has a leak,” she explained. “The worst leaks are in a couple of bedrooms. It’s just to the point where it’s growing black mold on the walls, it’s growing mushrooms on the floors. It just got to the point where I have to do something or I’m not going to be able to stay in my house.”

Cheryl says she doesn’t have homeowners insurance and can’t get a loan or government assistance. She’s been buying some supplies on Facebook Marketplace to try and fix the roof but that it’s not enough.

Jadien McMahon works at Local Roofer and says he wants to help but they need the supplies to do so.

“We came out here and put the tarps on the roof,” he explained. “We noticed the condition was really bad. There were spots where the plywood has completely collapsed.”

That’s when another friend of Cheryl’s started a GoFundMe to try and help out.

“The funding would of course go to buying material, we need a good bit of material, wood, ventilation, shingles,” McMahon said.

They hope that getting the word out will help the woman who’s helped so many others.

“I think human nature is, it’s hard to ask for help anyway but being the person who’s used to providing help,” Sutton said. “It’s really humbling to have to need help.”

McMahon said they should be able to repair the roof in less than a week once they have enough supplies.

If you want to help out we’ll have a link to the GoFundMe here.

You can also contact Jadien McMahon at 865-371-8003 or by email at Jadienmcmahon@gmail.com.