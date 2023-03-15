KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Four people face aggravated animal cruelty charges after five animals were found dead and nearly 40 animals were removed from a pet sitter’s Knoxville home.

Michelle Burgess-Morris, 50, Thomas Morris, 51, Haylee Morris, 22, and Isabella Morris, 19, were charged with two counts of felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, two counts of misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals and one count of misdemeanor Violation of Rabies Laws, Knox County Sheriff’s Office released.

KCSO said that bonds on the charges are to be set. According to police, only Burgess-Morris is in police custody.

Knoxville Animal Control officers removed 17 dogs, 12 cats, two guinea pigs, three rats, one bearded dragon, one gecko, one turtle and one parakeet from a Leclay Drive home on March. 13.

Five animals were found dead in the home.

WATE spoke with pet owners that noticed their pets were sick or injured after they were returned to then. One said her dog suffered a seizure and died in their care while she was on vacation.

The animals were transported to Young-Williams Animal Center for evaluation and treatment. The shelter is also looking for people who can act as fosters for the animals, click here to find out more.