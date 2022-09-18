KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after an armed robbery incident early morning Sunday on Forest Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects.

The report also states the suspects left the scene in an SUV.

During the investigation, officers received a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address on Hickory Woods Road near West Knoxville where they believed the vehicle was located.

They arrested four people, under the age of 18, who were believed to be the suspects in the armed robbery.

After further investigation, three of the suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, while all four were arrested with weapon and drug charges.