Knoxville Police responded to a crash on the July 4, 2023 that was reportedly caused by fireworks being shot at a vehicle. (Knoxville Police)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four teens were arrested after police say they shot fireworks at officers who responded to a crash in the Lonsdale area during the Fourth of July, according to the Knoxville Police Department news release.

Police said officers responded to the crash near Texas Avenue and Pascal Drive around 10:15 p.m. Witnesses told police that a black Hyundai was being struck with paintballs and fireworks, causing it to crash into a white F-150.

Numerous people started throwing “mortar style” fireworks at the responding officers and their cruisers, the release stated. More officers came to the Lonsdale area to help secure the scene.

Officers say they were forced to escort the victims in the wreck out of the area. They were attempting to secure the disabled vehicles from the crash.

Knoxville Police says officer took two adults, one teenager and three young children involved in the crash were from the scene to AMR for medical evaluation.

According to the release, four juvenile males, between the ages of 14-16, were arrested. Two were charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest, and two others were charged with disorderly conduct and evading arrest.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable, and it puts our officers and residents at risk of legitimate physical and mental harm,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “I am relieved that nobody was seriously injured and thankful that none of our officers were injured. I also appreciate how our officers handled what was an incredibly chaotic and stressful situation.”

Officers had to respond to the Lonsdale area for the second time after reports of fireworks being shot at cars and people. According to a general sessions docket, officers were conducting a walking patrol of the area when they were nearly struck by a mortar round from an area near the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Corey Armstrong Jr. (Knoxville Police Department)

The docket says officers went to the area and found three individuals who scattered, but they noticed one person putting a “mortar tube” into his vehicle and a mortar in his pocket. Knoxville Police said officers arrested arrested that man, Corey Armstrong, 21, for unlawful possession of a weapon.

When officers first encountered him, Armstrong had a mortar, mortar tube and a loaded firearm, the release said.

“The Knoxville Police Department appreciates the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance to help address continued firework-related issues in the area,” the release said.