A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Bar Association and Legal Aid of East Tennessee are offering to veterans a free legal clinic ahead of Veterans Day this week. The Veterans’ Legal Advice Clinic is a joint project of multiple East Tennessee organizations.

The in-person free legal clinic is happening Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Knox County Public Defender’s Office from noon to 2 p.m. Any veteran seeking legal help can attend, according to organizers.

“This is a general advice clinic with a wide variety of legal issues, including family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support, and personal injury, among other issues,” a KBA news release states.

The Veterans’ Legal Advice Clinic will be located at:

Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office

1101 Liberty Street

Knoxville, TN 37919

The Veterans’ Legal Advice Clinic is a joint project of the Knoxville Barristers, the Young Lawyers Division of the Knoxville Bar Association (KBA), KBA/Barristers Access to Justice Committees, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, the University of Tennessee College of Law, Lincoln Memorial University – Duncan School of Law, and the local VA office.

The Knoxville Bar Association regularly holds public legal advice clinics in the East Tennessee region, where attorneys provide consultations to people and their families in various legal issues.