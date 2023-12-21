KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hot shower can mean the world, especially in the colder winter months. This weekend, people in Knoxville are getting just that.

The Knox County Health Department has two shower trailers. They’re good for emergencies that may put first responders in contact with dangerous materials and can be used during disaster relief efforts. However, Knox County’s have gone unused for some time. So the Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains wanted to test the trailers’ capability to make sure they are ready when needed.

To keep the water and opportunity from being wasted, they decided to open the trailers to anyone who needs a warm shower this holiday season.

“Not only are we able to conduct a valuable exercise on emergency preparedness, but it’s having the added benefit of blessing some folks in our community this holiday season with a warm shower. That’s a win-win,” said KCHD Emergency Response Coordinator Steve Hamby.

The two shower trailers, featuring a total of 8 shower stalls, will be available at 500 Cooper Street (under the bridge) on Dec. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The showers also have endless hot water.

Shower trailers set up at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.(WATE)

Shower trailers set up at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.(WATE)

Shower trailers set up at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.(WATE)

Shower trailers set up at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.(WATE)

Shower trailers set up at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.(WATE)

Shower trailers set up at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.(WATE)

“Everybody has times of need and those without homes certainly have times of need. We want to be able to meet that need as we’re putting these things into operational use and make sure that we’re blessing people along the way,” said Paul Trumpore with the Knoxville Fire Department and Tennessee Federation of Fire Chaplains.

The showers were also made available on Dec. 20 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church.

Trumpore said several different agencies came together to make this exercise run including Stormwater Engineering, the City of Knoxville, and First Utility District. He added that the University of Tennessee Hospital also provided towels.