A Freon leak at a Knox County School sent 8 people to the hospital for evaluation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several people at Whittle Springs Middle School were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a Freon leak was discovered Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Five adults and 3 children are being evaluated, said a spokesman. The school located in North Knoxville was evacuated, and students are being picked up by parents or being taken home by bus.

Fire crews called to the school found a faulty air conditioning unit that had leaked Freon — a manufactured gas that can be harmful to people if inhaled, or if it comes into contact with bare skin. It is used as a refrigerant in air conditioning units.

WATE 6 has reached out to Knox County Schools for more information on the condition of those being evaluated and how the school will proceed with cleanup and repair.

This story will be updated.