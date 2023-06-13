KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than a decade in business, Geezers Brewery announced it will be selling its final pint later this month.

The brewery shared the news that they would be closing on Friday, June 30 with patrons on Facebook Tuesday night. Along with thanking those who have been with them from the beginning and those who had found the brewery more recently, a schedule for the upcoming week was shared.

While the post lists a few different opening times from Wednesday to Sunday, there are a few events planned throughout the week. Geezers says on Wednesday, they will have their final singer/songwriter open mic starting at 7 p.m., on Saturday there will be live music by Mike Jones starting at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, there will be the final “Giggles at Geezers” comedy show starting at 6 p.m.

“The words don’t come easy and no matter how many times you’ve read them, you never think one day you’ll be the one sharing this type of news.” Geezers Brewery said.

According to the brewery’s website, Geezers started with a couple of friends who started home brewing in 2010 with the goal of no longer “working for the Man” one day.

Geezers Brewery was established the following year and has since grown into a 15-barrel production system with a taproom and widespread distribution throughout Knox County, the website says.