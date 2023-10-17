KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died following a crash in East Knoxville on Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

According THP preliminary report, a car was driving south on Asheville Highway at excessive speed when the driver lost control near Arms Road. The car ran off the right side of the road, before rolling into a chain link fence and a parked food truck.

Faith Corbin, 34, of Georgia, died from the crash. The driver of the car was also injured.

Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts. No charges are listed on listed on the preliminary report.