KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A girl scout in Knox County created a system that increase accessibility at the East Tennessee History Center.

Mia Warren created the MIA project, or “Museums Increasing Accessibility.” The project consists of QR codes placed around the museum that can be scanned on a user’s phone. They will then be taken to an audio tour of the museum.

The audio not only describes exhibits to the user, but also gives them directions to guide them physically around the museum.

“I hope that they just feel included and get to experience something that’s normal for once,” Warren said.

She was inspired by a family friend when deciding what to do for her final Girl Scout project. That family friend is Campbell Rutherford, who worked with Mia on the codes.

“I’ve seen so many amazing things she’s done on Facebook like learn to play the piano, and just stuff I never thought possible for someone who can’t see, and I always wondered how she was able to experience certain exhibits like the museum,” Warren said. “She never really was able to the same way we can visually and so I wanted to do something to help that.”

“The information that’s provided through the QR codes, I think it’s great. I’m hopeful that my fellow blind people will find it useful,” Rutherford said.

Adam Alfrey with the museum said the new program pushes their mission forward.

“All these objects that East Tennesseans have created through time, we hold those to share them with future East Tennesseans, and there’s no restriction on that, that’s for all East Tennesseans. So, anytime we can take a step toward accessibility and making these stories available to everyone, that’s really at the heart of what we do,” he said.

Through the project, Mia hopes to leave a lasting impact on her community.

“Giving someone the option to go to a place alone if they can’t see and to not have to be held back from a group because someone is going through and reading off to them all the descriptions. It’s not fair and so I wanted to make it more accessible for everyone,” she said.

Rutherford hopes this can be a stepping stone for all museums.

“I’m very excited to get everybody’s feedback and hopefully if this proves to be successful other museums will adopt a similar model,” she said.

The project also helped earn Mia the Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA.