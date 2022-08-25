KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday.

Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.

“You are a racist if you are for abortion,” said one man while driving by abortion supporters.

Opinions in Knoxville continue to vary on the law and some are raising their hands, praising God the procedure is no longer an option in the state.

“We feel like God truly answered our prayers and stopped abortion completely in the State of Tennessee,” The Church at Planned Parenthood (TCAAP) Founder Pastor Ken Peters said.

“I think it’s great children are no longer going to be murdered before they’re even born,” Carol Johnson said. “I think it’s a good thing for our society.”

Valencia Peters added, “I’m just so full of thankfulness and hope that I’m here right celebrating the end of abortion here in Tennessee.”

Ken has advocated for years to abolish abortion and now he said he’s more proud to call Tennessee home.

“You don’t have to kill a baby to save a mommy. There are no reasons, there’s never a reason for abortion. When it comes to the life of the mom when it comes to other situations, abortion is not necessary, There are other procedures. There are other things to do for ectopic pregnancies and the like, but abortion is never needed,” he said.

As Ken and his congregation celebrated the trigger law going into effect, others protested nearby.

“It is very scary,” Jessica Adams said. “I personally don’t even want to have kids whether it was planned or not at this point in this state because it’s obvious that I’m considered a second-class citizen. It hurts my feelings honestly.”

Ken added Thursday was the last TCAAP service in Knoxville and he had been looking forward to it for a long time.