KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A goose stuck on a Knox County roadway is now on the road to recovery.

Two Knox County Sheriff’s Office officers helped an injured goose near the Roger Wilson Detention Facility out of the roadway. According to a Facebook post from Sunday, LFE-E Robert Dean Merritt and Animal Control Officer Desiree Merritt handled the rescue.

The goose was sent to the University of Tennessee Hospital to be treated.







“Sometimes we have to take time out of the day to help a goose out!!” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Geese are a common sight in East Tennesse according to the TWRA. The agency says that the Canada Goose is the only goose that nests in the state. It is a year-round resident, however, the number of geese goes up in the winter when resident birds are joined by northern nesters.