KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing another man who was found dead on the Broadway Viaduct in May, according to court documents.

The indictments charging Jayshawn Edward Williams, 36, of Knoxville, with one count of second degree murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon were signed on Sept. 21.

According to the signed indictments, Williams unlawfully possessed a gun because of previous felony convictions.

Williams was initially charged with second-degree murder after Knoxville Police responded to the scene of a shooting and found Travis Brown, 25, of Knoxville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knoxville Police said Williams was taken into custody on May 11 and that he was found in possession of narcotics.